SPARKES, Prisceila Alice
(nee McLeod):
On July 4, 2019, Prisceila passed away peacefully after a short illness at Essie Summers Hospital, in her 102nd year. Loved and treasured wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Jim and Bev, Marlene and Ray, Fay and the late Doug and the late Graeme. Adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Doris West (Dot) (Australia), Graham and Pauline McLeod (Christchurch), and the late Gordon McLeod, Eunice English, and Reg McLeod. Speical thanks to all the staff of Essie Summers Retirement Village and Hospital for the loving care of Prisceila in her final days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Prisceila Sparkes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Prisceila will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, July 12, at 10.30am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019