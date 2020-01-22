TAUAMITI,
Pou Mataouli Lemusu:
Peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at WesleyCare Hospital. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Perive, loved father and father-in-law of Olevia, Li'a, Ieremia, Fa'atonu, Sitivi, Iosia, Lupesina, Angeleen, Vea and Gemma, Eseta, Vaiana and Siaosi , and loved brother and brother-in-law of Lemusu, Fiti, Tuaoi, Naoupu, Taefu Toni, Numia, Lemafa, Uelese, and Tamana. A service to celebrate Fa'alavaau Pou's life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10.00am. The Family Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 5.30pm. All services will be held in St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian Church, 45 Fitzgerald Avenue. Pou will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fa'amolemole tâofi le mâlô,
Perive ma le fanau
ma aiga e lua.
Published in The Press on Jan. 22, 2020