WARD, Phyllis Mary (Mary):
Passed away peacefully at Coldstream Lifecare on November 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lester. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Vicki, Jennifer and Lindsay Stoddart, Malcolm and Dale, and Lesley. Loved and loving Grandma of Amy and Jess, Alana, Dylan, Ryan and Mitchell, Robbie, Louise and Angus. Special great Grandma to Henderson and Fletcher, Harriet and Matilda, and Beck. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Coldstream Lifecare for their care and support of Mary over the past nine years and for their support of the family during Mary's last few days. Messages to the Ward family c/- P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at later date.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020