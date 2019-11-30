SLADE, Phyllis Margaret
(nee Neave):
On November 28th, 2019, passed away at Diana Isaac Hospital, aged 91 years. Adoring wife of Bernard (Bernie) for 69 years, loved mother of Therese, Paul (Brisbane), Johanna (Queensland), Adrienne (Auckland), Anthony (Tasmania) and Anna (Maine, USA), mother-in-law of Des, Dianne, Alex, Tracey and Frank, grandmama to her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ted Neave (deceased), half-sister of Kevin and David. Our grateful thanks to the caring staff at Diana Isaac for their gentle care of Mum. A Funeral Mass for Mum will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, Manchester St Christchurch on Tuesday, November 3, at 12.05pm. Thereafter Mum will be laid to rest with Dad at the Shands Rd Cemetery, Templeton. Messages to the Slade Family PO Box 36 116, Merivale, Christchurch or e-mail [email protected] Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019