(neé Hartnoll):

1.7.1932 – 6.9.2019

Soulmate and dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm Scott. Treasured mother and mother-in-law and wonderful friend to Kevin Scott and Diana Shirtcliff, adored grandmother of Alexandra Shirtcliff-Scott, and pending great-grandmother. Sister and sister-in-law of the late Peggy and Bill Kirk, and Geoff and Pam Blackburn, and aunt. Friend to all animals; selfless, creative, generous and gentle helpmate to her family, neighbours and parishioners at St Faith's New Brighton where she celebrated for over 70 years. As per her wishes no service will be held. No flowers please, but if you would like to remember Phyllis by making a donation to Dogwatch you know she will be smiling down upon you. Online donations to

bit.ly/pemscott0609. Messages may be sent to the family at PO Box 25458, Chch 8141.









