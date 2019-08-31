FOWLDS,
Phyllis Ruth (nee Stigley):
On August 29, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, in her 88th year. Deeply loved and cherished wife of the late Malcolm, loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Heather (Nelson Creek), Geoffrey and Heather, Dianne, and Barbara, proud and loving nana of Thomas, Daniel, Keiran, Samuel, Craig, Bengray, and Toby, and loving great-nana of Dylan, Bentley, Alex, David, Malakai, Ava, Emmett, and Tiaki.
"In Dad's arms once more."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phyllis Fowlds, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury Ostomy Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Phyllis' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, September 4, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019