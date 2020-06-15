DOBSON,
Phyllis Estelle (Estelle):
Passed away peacefully at Admatha Lodge on Saturday, June 13, 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Christian and Joanna, and nannie of Jacob and Ally. The family would like to thank the staff of St Allisa and Admatha Lodge for the care shown to Estelle over the years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Estelle Dobson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Estelles life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, June 20, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020