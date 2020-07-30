DENNIS,
Phyllis Lorraine Frances (Phil)
(pen name Suzie Cooper):
Passed away at Merivale Retirement Village on Sunday, July 26, 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Warren, much loved mum of Helen McGill, Lynette Neil, and Peter Dennis, loved grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma of Jeanette, Deborah, David, Connor, Sian, Mia, Renee, Riley, and Leo. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phyllis Dennis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 5, at 10.00am, interment to follow at Avonhead Park Cemetery, to be at rest with her husband and soulmate Warren.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2020