BAILEY, Phyllis Mary:

On April 3, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved wife of Alan, and loved stepmother and mother-in-law of Lynn and Bryan, Brent and Edwina, Anne and Geoffrey. Much loved Nana Phyll of Matthew, Andrew, Thomas, Anna and Ben. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret (deceased) and Frank and Trish. Fondly remembered by her six great- grandchildren and nephews and niece.

Will be greatly missed by

her family and friends.

Our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of ICU and Ward 23 for their wonderful care of Phyllis and a special thank you to Dr Andrew Curtis. A private cremation will take place. Please send messages to: Mr A Bailey, Apartment 104, Parkstone Retirement Village, 2 Athol Terrace, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch 8041.



