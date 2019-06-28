JEFFREY,
Phoeona Kathleen (Nonie):
Passed peacefully away on June 26, 2019, dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Gary, Ross and Margaret, loved grandmother of Nicole and Justin, Wade and Pearl and Bobbie and Stu and great-grandmother of Samantha, Charlotte, Luka and Lux. Messages may be addressed to the Jeffrey's family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Phoeona's life will be held at the Cashmere Club, 50 Colombo Street, Christchurch, on Monday, July 1, at 10.00am. Private cremation therafter.
Published in The Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019