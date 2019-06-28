Phoeona JEFFREY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoeona JEFFREY.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

JEFFREY,
Phoeona Kathleen (Nonie):
Passed peacefully away on June 26, 2019, dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Gary, Ross and Margaret, loved grandmother of Nicole and Justin, Wade and Pearl and Bobbie and Stu and great-grandmother of Samantha, Charlotte, Luka and Lux. Messages may be addressed to the Jeffrey's family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Phoeona's life will be held at the Cashmere Club, 50 Colombo Street, Christchurch, on Monday, July 1, at 10.00am. Private cremation therafter.

logo
Published in The Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.