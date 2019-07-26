Phoebe BARRETT

Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

BARRETT, Phoebe Mabel
(Mabel): Q.S.M.
At Christchurch Hospital, on July 23, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved sister of the late Nell and Jim Macaulay, the late Eileen and Passmore Stewart, Amy and the late Stan McCorkindale, Milly and the late Arthur Broad, Barbara and Charles Reddish, Bob and Mona Barrett, and David and June Barrett, loved aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of all her many nieces and nephews.
'Mabel will be sadly missed by all.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mabel Barrett, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Mabel's Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, July 30, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on July 26, 2019
