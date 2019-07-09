O'GRADY, Philomena (Phil):
On July 7, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vaughan and the late Linda, Kevin and Catherine, and Una. Loved grandmother of Conor, Rory, and Taig; Orla, and Vaughan; and Florence. Much loved sister of Kathleen, Helen, Maureen, Nora, Sheela, the late Frank, and the late Dan. Messages may be addressed to the O'Grady family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Phil will be Celebrated at St Peters Catholic Church,
11 Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019