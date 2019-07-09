CHAMBERLAIN,
Phillipa Annette (Pippa):
On July 8, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mason, adored mum of Richard, and Rachel, and treasured 'Granny Pippa' of Robert, and Max, loved sister of Roger, and a true friend and confidante of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pippa Chamberlain, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service for Pippa will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 9, 2019