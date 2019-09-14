Acknowledgment

LUDEMANN,

Phillip Andrew (Phill):

18.08.88 - 29.06.19

Ian and Jill, Gemma and Josh, Cameron and Samira Harper, Sailor, and Matilda and our extended family wish to say our sincere gratitude to our wonderful friends, neighbours, Phill's mates,and our community for all their love and support to us on the sad passing of Phill. Our special thanks to the Police, Ashburton St John, Hinds Fire Brigade, and The Southern Rugby Club. The beautiful cards, lovely messages, food baking, flowers, phone calls, and visits were appreciated. Thank-you to all who attended his funeral and gave donations to The Mayfield St John. Phill connected with so many people. Thank-you for being part of his life. We all have own wonderful memories of him to cherish.



Fulfill your lives,

Enjoy each day,

Try something new,

Lead a positive life.

Take what you can from life, but always give back.



