KEENE, Phillip John (Phil):
Unexpectedly on March 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Christchurch Hospital, aged 54 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Steph, dad and best mate of Theo, and Max, loved son of Janet and the late John.
"Will be missed by many."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phil Keene, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Phil's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on March 10, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020