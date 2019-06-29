KEELE, Phillip James:
On June 26, 2019, passed away following a medical event, aged 52 years. Loved son of Joan and the late Ian, loved brother and brother-in-law of Ruth and Keith, Dave and Heather, Angela and David, and their families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phillip Keele, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Phillip will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019