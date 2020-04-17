Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip FORREST. View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Greymouth Hospital on April 15, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma, much loved dad and father-in-law of Lindsay and Frances (Sydney), Athol and Gill (Christchurch), Andrea and Rob (Greymouth), and Brendon and Sharon (Christchurch), granddad of Rebecca and Paul, Jonathan and Stef, Rachel and Duncan, Glenn, Bradley and Lizzie, and Hamish, great-granddad of Isabelle, Zoe, and Jonah, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Athol (Snr) and Shelley (Wellington), and the late Gordon and Joyce. Messages C/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. The family wish to thank the staff at Greymouth Hospital for their great care of dad during his short stay. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will take place. A family celebration of Dad's life and the burial of his ashes with Thelma will be held when travel restrictions are lifted.

Always in our hearts and memories.







FORREST, Phillip (Phil):Passed away peacefully at Greymouth Hospital on April 15, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma, much loved dad and father-in-law of Lindsay and Frances (Sydney), Athol and Gill (Christchurch), Andrea and Rob (Greymouth), and Brendon and Sharon (Christchurch), granddad of Rebecca and Paul, Jonathan and Stef, Rachel and Duncan, Glenn, Bradley and Lizzie, and Hamish, great-granddad of Isabelle, Zoe, and Jonah, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Athol (Snr) and Shelley (Wellington), and the late Gordon and Joyce. Messages C/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. The family wish to thank the staff at Greymouth Hospital for their great care of dad during his short stay. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will take place. A family celebration of Dad's life and the burial of his ashes with Thelma will be held when travel restrictions are lifted.Always in our hearts and memories. Published in The Press on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers