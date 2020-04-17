FORREST, Phillip (Phil):
Passed away peacefully at Greymouth Hospital on April 15, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma, much loved dad and father-in-law of Lindsay and Frances (Sydney), Athol and Gill (Christchurch), Andrea and Rob (Greymouth), and Brendon and Sharon (Christchurch), granddad of Rebecca and Paul, Jonathan and Stef, Rachel and Duncan, Glenn, Bradley and Lizzie, and Hamish, great-granddad of Isabelle, Zoe, and Jonah, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Athol (Snr) and Shelley (Wellington), and the late Gordon and Joyce. Messages C/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. The family wish to thank the staff at Greymouth Hospital for their great care of dad during his short stay. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will take place. A family celebration of Dad's life and the burial of his ashes with Thelma will be held when travel restrictions are lifted.
Always in our hearts and memories.
Published in The Press on Apr. 17, 2020