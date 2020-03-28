LANG, Philippa:

Glenn, Sam, Timothy and Jack would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support we received in the time prior to and since Philippa's passing. We are very grateful for all of the visits, cards, gifts, baking, donations to Nurse Maude, flowers and messages of comfort. Not a week went by since Philippa's diagnosis last February that the house didn't have a bouquet of flowers, gift or a message of support. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you from each of us. No words can describe the huge gap in our lives but your continued support has been amazing. A service for Philippa will be held at a later date. Details to be advised.





