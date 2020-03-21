Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Service 2:00 p.m. Death Notice



Sadly, on March 19, 2020, beloved wife, mother and cherished friend to all, Philippa Jane Lang passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice. She faced her difficult battle with the same courage, positivity and energy Philippa is remembered by her loving soulmate Glenn, and treasured sons Sam, Timothy and Jack. Endeared daughter of Gavin and Romola (deceased) Royfee, and step-daughter of Alison, and daughter-in-law of Ruth and Russell (deceased) Lang. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Trudy, Andrew and Wendy, Rachel Royfee and Stuart and Maree Gunn. Cherished sister-in-law of Rick and Sue, Kerry, Nathan and Tabitha Lang. Beloved aunty and great-aunty of her many nieces and nephews. An inspiration and revered figure to countless friends and colleagues. Philippa and her family wish to pass on special thanks to Dr Jim Edwards, Ruth Gerring and staff of the Oncology Team at Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Philippa and to Dr Penelope Day and Nurse Maude Hospice for their loving care in her final days.

Philippa lives on in the memories of her friends and family as a woman of boundless energy, fun, infectious laughter and charm, a treasure irreplaceable in our lives.

Messages may be addressed to the Lang family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pjlang1920 In order to comply with the Government directive regarding gatherings the service will be attended by family only on Tuesday, March 24, at 2.00pm. The service will be streamed for those who may wish to participate in that manner. Please contact John Rhind Funeral Directors to obtain the link.







