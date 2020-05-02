GLASS, Philippa Catherine
(née Hoare):
Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at the Janefield Unit, Birchleigh Rest Home and Hospital, Dunedin; aged 82 years. Cherished and much loved wife of Paul for 54 years, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jayne and Gordon Noble-Campbell (Wellington), Joanna (Arrowtown), Matthew and Claire (Auckland), treasured Nana of Aleksander, Thomas, and Lachlan Noble-Campbell, cherished younger daughter of the late Tom and Mary Hoare, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Noel Hoare (Christchurch), Mary Pat Hoare (Dunedin), Frank (dec) and Claire (Whanganui), Fr Doug Hoare (dec), Maureen Hoare (dec), and Diane Glass, loved and respected aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Our family wish to extend our grateful thanks to the staff and carers of the Janefield Unit for their care and support of Philippa. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral details will be advised in due course. Messages to 4 Cairnhill Street, Maori Hill, Dunedin 9010, by email to [email protected], or leave a message on Philippa's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020