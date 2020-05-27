BABBAGE,
Philippa Anne (nee Dunn):
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, aged 56 years. Much loved wife of Nigel, and adored mum of Charles, and Edward. Daughter of the late Geoffrey and Roa, and daughter-in-law of Pam and the late Richard. Sister of Alastair, and Susan. Sister-in-law of Nicki, Andy, and Kate. A loved aunt to Olivia, Hannah, Lauren, Brendan, Alice, James, Henry, Alastair, Frances, Louis, Jamie, Hugo, and Marco; and great-aunt to Appollo. Godmother to James, and Lasmai. Messages may be addressed to the Babbage family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pababbage2405 We would love you to join us for a celebration of Pip's life in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, May 29, at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions limiting gatherings to 100 attendees please RSVP Annie on 021 885 787 or [email protected] to enable numbers to be coordinated.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020