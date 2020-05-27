Philippa BABBAGE

Guest Book
  • "Dearest Nige, Charles and Ed Our hearts are with you at the..."
    - Andrea, Dave & James Black
  • "Dear Nigel, Charlie and Edward.. we are so sad to hear that..."
    - Helen and Dave Jansen
  • "Dear Nige, Charlie and Ed. Sending so much love to you and..."
    - Lisa ward
  • "Dear Nigel and family, we were really saddened to hear of..."
    - Kimberlee and Jason Woods/McLachlan
  • "Dear Nigel, Charlie and Edward. Words can not express our..."
    - Chris & Sylvia Mitchell
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Ferry Park Chapel
297 Ferry Road
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

BABBAGE,
Philippa Anne (nee Dunn):
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, aged 56 years. Much loved wife of Nigel, and adored mum of Charles, and Edward. Daughter of the late Geoffrey and Roa, and daughter-in-law of Pam and the late Richard. Sister of Alastair, and Susan. Sister-in-law of Nicki, Andy, and Kate. A loved aunt to Olivia, Hannah, Lauren, Brendan, Alice, James, Henry, Alastair, Frances, Louis, Jamie, Hugo, and Marco; and great-aunt to Appollo. Godmother to James, and Lasmai. Messages may be addressed to the Babbage family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pababbage2405 We would love you to join us for a celebration of Pip's life in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, May 29, at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions limiting gatherings to 100 attendees please RSVP Annie on 021 885 787 or [email protected] to enable numbers to be coordinated.

logo
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.