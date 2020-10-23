WRIGHT, Philip John:
29.11.1959 - 19.10.2020
Peacefully at home in Haast, surrounded by his beloved family and friends. Dearly loved and adored husband of Sheri, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jason and Gina, James and Ashley, Jack, and Ben, and proud Pop to be. Loved son of the late Gloria and George, respected and loved brother of George, Leanne, and the late Peter, Stephen, Sharron, and Paula. Adored uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
Rest easy. Fly high.
You will remain forever in these hills you loved.
Messages to PO Box 59, Haast 7886, or
[email protected]
Flowers respectfully declined. Donations to MND Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online
https://mnd.org.nz/ or posted to MND New Zealand, PO Box 24036, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345. In accordance with Phil's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Phil will be held in Haast at a date to be advised.
Published in The Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020