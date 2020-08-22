Philip WOOLLEY

Death Notice

WOOLLEY,
Philip Alan (Phil):
Passed away peacefully in the care of Talbot Park Hospital, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, surrounded by love. A loved and loving husband of Roseann, and a cherished father and father-in-law of Debi, and Mark and Sheila. A special granddad and mate to his grand and great-grandchildren, and a respected brother and brother-in-law and friend to many. Messages to 40a Gray Street, Fairlie 7925. In keeping with Phil's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020
