WATTS, Philip:
Ever loved darling companion, best mate and husband to Lizzie, adored adoptive dad to Jess and Meg. A kind and gentle man. Loved and respected son, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, neighbour, farmer, lawyer, shearer, musician, artist, outdoor adventurer and good friend and colleague to many. At peace after months of suffering; bravely, stoically and heartbreakingly endured. Thanks to all family and friends, here and overseas, for their support, kindnesses and shared precious moments during this sad and challenging time. Thanks to all hospital and community health services and especially grateful thanks to all at Nurse Maude Hospice for their kind, calm, competent and nurturing care of Philip (and of Lizzie). In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Philip Watts, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service for Philip will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, September 25, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020