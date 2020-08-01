WADLEY, Philip Keith (Phil):
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 30, 2020, aged 60 years. Loved and cherished husband of Colleen, loving and supportive father and father-in-law of Jess and Damian, and Laura; loved step-granddad of Oscar, treasured son of Janice and the late Keith, loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Roger, and David and the late Betty, loved uncle of Madeline, son-in-law of Dawne and the late Pat, and their children, partners, nieces and nephews.
"Forever in our Hearts"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phil Wadley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Phil's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, August 6 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020