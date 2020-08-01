Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 30, 2020, aged 60 years. Loved and cherished husband of Colleen, loving and supportive father and father-in-law of Jess and Damian, and Laura; loved step-granddad of Oscar, treasured son of Janice and the late Keith, loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Roger, and David and the late Betty, loved uncle of Madeline, son-in-law of Dawne and the late Pat, and their children, partners, nieces and nephews.

"Forever in our Hearts"

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phil Wadley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Phil's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, August 6 at 2.00pm.







Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020

