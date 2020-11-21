Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip STEWART. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Philip Walter D'Arcy: Q.S.M.

(Service No 404962 Flt Lieutenant WW2 (RAF) Legion D'honneur).

18.10.1917 - 16.11.2020

Born in Whanganui, the youngest of four sons of Walter Tiffin and Ethel May Stewart, he recently achieved his long-held ambition of being the current oldest 'old-boy' of Whanganui Collegiate, receiving a bottle of wine for his efforts. During World War 2, he trained at Taieri before embarking for Canada for further training. He was moved to England, joining Spitfire Squadrons 1, 91,129, and 616 completing over 300 sorties. He returned to NZ in 1945 and married Barbara Lucy Thomson (the love of his life who predeceased him in 2010). They went back to England together and Philip began working in the Wool-Trade in Yorkshire in 1946, where his children were born. They came home to New Zealand for four years but then again returned to England to reside in Sussex. He spent some years working in publishing (at one time for Freddy Maxwell) and later owned a book shop / gallery. They retired to New Zealand to live in North Canterbury, where private residences, lifestyle blocks and wineries alike benefitted from his passion for gardening, but his heart was in the English countryside to where he returned on many occasions. The last time he flew internationally his great age confused the pre-set computer parameters and they could only put his age down as 1! So his designation at 101 was as an "unaccompanied minor". Father to Janet Carreno (Husband, the late Francisco Carreno, Venezuela) and Chris Stewart (Sue Stewart). He has 5 grandchildren, Francisco-Andres Carreno (husband of the late Louis Castelli, Philadelphia), Alejandro Carreno (married to Rebekah Pena, Florida) Barbara Carreno (married to John Puhalski, Philadelphia) Ollie Stewart (married to Kirstin Fulton, Portland Oregon) and Theo Stewart. His great- grandchildren are Paola, Diego, Fox and Beck, all living in the United States. We are so grateful for the dedicated care and grace shown by the staff at Waikari, and Burwood Hospitals and in his final days at WesleyCare. We could not have asked for more. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Philip Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Philip's wishes, he was cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date as so many immediate family live overseas. Given both Philip & Barbara gave many years service to Save the Children (for which Philip was awarded a QSM), donations may be directly credited to this organisation. Having now discharged all responsibilities that bound him here, he is now flying high.







