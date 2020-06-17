SPENCE,

Philip Nisbet (Phil):

Passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side at the Darfield Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020.A memorial service will be held in Sheffield Hall at 2.00pm on Thursday, June 25, followed by a Jam session at the Sheffield pub. We look forward to seeing everyone there to celebrate his life. We would also like to acknowledge the Darfield Hospital and the wonderful nurses and a very special thanks to Andrea and Sarge for always being there for Phil with everything and anything.



