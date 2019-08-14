SEDDON, Philip A (Phil):
Died peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, aged 87. Much loved husband of Alice. Adored father of Rebecca and the late Richard Seddon. Cherished grandfather of Petra, Toby and Zara. Loved by Nicola, Tim, David, Grant, Alice, Evan, Declan, Caelan and Carolyn. Fond memories with Sue, Jean and John. A friend, civil engineering colleague and fellow parishioner to many. Gratitude to staff at Burlington and Alpine View Care Centres for their exceptional kindness and care. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 28 Bealey Avenue, Christchurch, on Sunday, August 18, at 3.30pm. Messages to PO Box 1525, Nelson 7040.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019