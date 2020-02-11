SALLIS, Reverend Professor
Philip John:
On February 8, 2020, at home in Coromandel, at peace. Beloved husband of Kathy; cherished parent (with Patricia) of Adrian, Nigel and Matt, and stepfather to Robbie and Christopher; father-in-law of Monica, Tamara, Carola and Elissa; Grandpa to Jasmin, Fleur, Isabella, Liliana, Hunter and Damian; much loved brother of Margaret, and uncle to Vanessa and Sarah, Brent and Michael, and Sarah and Simon. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 2.00pm on Tuesday, February 18 in St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Rd, Auckland. Rosary will be held at 7.00pm on Monday, February 17 at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden. A memorial service and interment of ashes will take place at Christ Church, 180 Tiki Road, Coromandel, at 2.00pm on Saturday, February 22.
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020