  • "To the Herriot Family So very sorry to read of Philip's..."
    - Pauline Wedlake
  • "I have really fond memeories of Phillip. He was so kind and..."
    - Vivienne Martini
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
HERRIOT, Philip David:
On September 18, 2020, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of Robert and Noeline Herriot (deceased). Loved brother of Hilary and her partner Brian, David, Doug, and brother-in-law of Shane. Uncle and friend to all his extended family. Devoted partner of the late Donna Goodger.
"A man with a heart of gold, you will be sadly missed"
Many thanks for the kindness shown to Hilary by St John Ambulance and the Christchurch Police. Messages may be addressed to the Herriot family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. As per Philip's wishes a private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2020
