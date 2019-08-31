Acknowledgment

FLORIS, Petrus (Piet, Peter):

A huge thank you from Els and the Floris family to everyone who has provided us with support and love over the past few weeks as we have mourned the loss of a much loved husband, Pappa, Opa, Great-Opa, friend and neighbour. We have been overwhelmed by everyone's kindness, and the many flowers, cards, baking, and visits we have received. Piet would have been delighted that so many of you came to his farewell service. To Father Bryan, Linda and the parishioners of St James thank you for welcoming Piet and us back home for his final farewell and thank you Father Bryan for the very personalised and touching services you led. To Wendy and the team at Lamb and Hayward thank you for the great care you took of Piet and for helping us put together a celebration of the life of a man we all loved. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Christchurch, Burwood and Charles Upham hospitals for their great care of Piet in his last months. Thank you too to the many of you who visited him in hospital during this time. It has been a tough last few months but it has been made so much more bearable with the support and love we have received from so many. Thank you all.





