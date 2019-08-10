Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Petrus FLORIS. View Sign Death Notice



On August 8, 2019, at Rangiora, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband for 55 years of Els, much loved Pappa of the late Christine and Wayne, Peter and Helen, Robert and Jackie, and Mark and Hayley, adored Opa of Jonathan, Georgia, Taine, Brittany, Abbey, Sarah, Ryan, Cameron, Lucy, and Oliver, and proud Great-Opa of Siena. Piet was also much loved by Syl and Ken, Harry and Jans, Tania, and his family in the Netherlands especially his sister Gon. Our thanks to the staff of Christchurch, Burwood and Charles Upham Hospitals for their fantastic care of Piet in the last two months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Petrus Floris, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Requiem Mass for Piet will be held in St James Catholic Church, 3 Sandown Crescent, Aranui, on Tuesday, August 13, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. The recitation of the Rosary will be held in St James Catholic Church, 3 Sandown Crescent, Aranui, on Monday, August 12, at 5.00pm.







