TAYLOR,
Petronelle Yvonne
(nee Schluter):
(late of Middlemarch)
20.02.1930 - 10.09.2019
Peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Taylor, much loved Mum of Michael, Graham, Beth, Barbara, and their respective partners. A loved and adored Nana of all her grandchildren.
"A special lady
now at peace"
A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Ngaio Marsh Hospital for their amazing care and support. A service to celebrate Petronelle's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, September 16, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019