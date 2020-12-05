WRIGHT,
Peter James (aka Dog):
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020; aged 74 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Carl and Callie, Cherie and Nigel. Cherished grandad and great-grandad of his six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Big brother of Isobel, and Sam.
Forever remembered.
Messages to the Wright family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Peter's life will be held in the Dunsandel Community Centre, 1456 Tramway Road, Dunsandel, on Monday, December 7 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020