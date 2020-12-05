Peter WRIGHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter WRIGHT.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Dunsandel Community Centre
1456 Tramway Road
Dunsandel
View Map
Death Notice

WRIGHT,
Peter James (aka Dog):
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020; aged 74 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Carl and Callie, Cherie and Nigel. Cherished grandad and great-grandad of his six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Big brother of Isobel, and Sam.
Forever remembered.
Messages to the Wright family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Peter's life will be held in the Dunsandel Community Centre, 1456 Tramway Road, Dunsandel, on Monday, December 7 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.