Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Pokororo Hall
2032 Motueka River West Bank Road
Motueka Valley
Death Notice

WHITTLE, Peter Douglas:
A Totara has fallen.
Much loved son of the late Margaret and George; darling brother to Annie; adored father and father-in-law of Sophie and Joch, Katie and Ants, and Charity; wonderful Poppa to Mina, and Rosie; grandfather to Eli; treasured uncle to Peter; deeply respected friend of Olive, John, Laurie, and so many others. Died peacefully in his sleep on November 14, 2020, aged 75.
Rest in Peace Darling one.
A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Pokororo Hall, 2032 Motueka River West Bank Road, Motueka Valley, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020
