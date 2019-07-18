WEBB, Peter John:
On July 16, 2019, at Ohau, Horowhenua, aged 78 years. Son of the late Roland and the late Myra Webb. Beloved husband of Susan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rachael and Tim Matthews (Wellington); Rebecca Webb and Ed Hohaia (Ahipara); Fraser Webb and Asha Page (Auckland). Loving grandfather of Sasha and Charlotte; Nepia; Piper and Beckett. Brother-in-law of John Guthrie and Glenda Philpott (Coromandel); Gerard Guthrie and Li Xiaoli (Wellington). Much loved by all his cousins, extended family and friends. A service will be held at the Longroom, Basin Reserve, Wellington, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2.00pm (parking is limited). Messages can be sent to The Webb Family, C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
