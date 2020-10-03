Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed peacefully with family at his side at Nurse Maude Hospice, on October 1, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen Taylor and the late Barbara Ward (nee Arnott). Much loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Jillian, Christopher, Andrew and Lynley. Loving Grandad to Jackson, Amy, Oliver, Cooper and Keira, and loving Great-Grandad to Ava. Loved brother of Marilyn and the late Graham, brother-in-law of Desmond, Stephen, Sheila, Richard, Joanne, and uncle to their children. Loved step-father/Grandad to Mike, Pip, Dave, Colleen, Nicholas, Charlotte, Christopher, Will and Mia. Sincere thanks to all of the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care and attention. The Memorial Service for Peter will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (Entrance off Wilkinsons Road), Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service.







WARD, Peter John:Passed peacefully with family at his side at Nurse Maude Hospice, on October 1, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen Taylor and the late Barbara Ward (nee Arnott). Much loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Jillian, Christopher, Andrew and Lynley. Loving Grandad to Jackson, Amy, Oliver, Cooper and Keira, and loving Great-Grandad to Ava. Loved brother of Marilyn and the late Graham, brother-in-law of Desmond, Stephen, Sheila, Richard, Joanne, and uncle to their children. Loved step-father/Grandad to Mike, Pip, Dave, Colleen, Nicholas, Charlotte, Christopher, Will and Mia. Sincere thanks to all of the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care and attention. The Memorial Service for Peter will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (Entrance off Wilkinsons Road), Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers