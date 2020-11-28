WALSH, Peter Colin:

Peacefully at Stillwater Lifecare Rest Home Hospital (after a battle with cancer and dementia) on November 24, 2020; aged 72 years. Much loved brother of Maureen, Sharon and the late Betty. Uncle of Leanne and Kaye, and great-uncle of Serene. A heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caregivers of Stillwater Lifecare in Richmond. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Hope Garden Of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Monday, December 7, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to HUHA Charitable Trust (Helping You Help Animals) would be appreciated and may be left at the service or can be sent to: CMB 26 Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.





