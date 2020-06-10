WALKER, Peter James:
(of Kaikoura) Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Paula (nee Parsons). Loved son of the late Colin and Joan Walker (Ben Avon Station, Omarama). Brother of William (deceased), and Tim. Loved son-in-law of Willice and the late Geoff Parsons. Loved brother-in-law of Marc, and Mathew Parsons, and Nikky and the late Johnny Smith; Cheryl and Bruce Jopp, and Jacqui and Richard Kells. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service of Pete's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 37 Torquay Street, Kaikoura, on Friday, June 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2020