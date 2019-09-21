UDEN, Peter:
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Hospice South Canterbury, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father of Sharon (dec) and Brett, Kay and Blair, Mark and Amanda. Treasured grandad of Tayla, Caitlin, Hannah, Sharon, Chrystal, and Jade. A service for Peter will be held at St Joseph's Church Hall, Denmark Street, Temuka, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019