TURNBULL, Peter:
On July 2, 2019, aged 65, following a short illness, while surrounded by his loving family and special friends. Very dear husband and friend of Sue, beloved father of Karen, Nicky and Anna. Loved father-in-law of Joe and "MY" Granpa to Josh and Zoe. "Revered" by his wider family. Special thanks to Helen, Brian and John. Messages may be addressed to the Turnbull family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Amuri would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pturnbull0207. Private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Pete's life will be held in the Waiau Hall, on Friday, July 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 6 to July 10, 2019