Peter THORNTON

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peters Anglican Church
37 Torquay Street
Kaikoura
Death Notice

THORNTON, Peter Cecil:
Passed away October 11, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jeanette, loved and respected father and father- in-law of Nicki and Neil Rayner, Rod and Andrina, and Prue and Frank, and a much loved grandad of Josh and Alyssa, Brooke, Kieran, and Briana.
'At Peace'
A special thanks to the staff of Adriel Rest Home for their wonderful care of Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adriel Rest Home - Spark of Life would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Peter will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, 37 Torquay Street, Kaikoura, on Thursday, October 15 at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020
