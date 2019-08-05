TESTER, Peter Alfred:
Passed away suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019, aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Suzanne. Devoted father of Melissa and Russell; father-in-law to Clea, and proud granddad of Hazel. Brother of Terry, Robert and Allan. Dedicated many years of service to Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade, Tua Marina Vintage Traction and Machinery Vintage Farm Machinery, Marlborough Historical Society and Brayshaw Heritage Park.
Pete will be missed by many.
Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, August 8 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019