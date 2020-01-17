TEEN,
Peter Ambrose (Teeno):
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, aged 67. Loved husband of Trish O'Regan, loved father and father-in-law of Angelique, Jimmy, and Alex, step-father of Sean, Vanessa, and Jeremy. Much loved grandfather of Jeremy, Nick, Christopher, Lance, Joel, and Matthew. Loved step-grandfather (Koro) of Dylan, Regan, Jeremy, Jasmine, Tarewa, Te O Kahurangi, Jayde, Taylor, and Amokura. Loved son of the late Mary and Murph Teen, loved brother and brother-in-law of Trish and Alan Proudfoot, Paul and Jane, Tim and Sue, Katie and Leo McIntyre, Joanne and Gilly Gardiner and a loved uncle and friend. Messages to 128B Kumara Junction Highway, RD2, Hokitika 7882. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Seaview Community Hall, Seaview Terrace, Hokitika on Monday, January 20, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service Peter will be laid to rest in the Lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be held Sunday evening at his home, 128B Kumara Junction Highway, commencing at 7pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 17, 2020