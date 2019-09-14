Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter STEVENS. View Sign Death Notice



Peter Francis Charles:

On September 12, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved father and father-in-law of Phillippa (Pip) and Bill, Chris and Janice, and Ian and Viv, loved grandad of Hamish and Evey; Michael and Linda, Scott and Brooke, and great-grandad of Ariana. Sincere thanks to the staff of Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Peter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Stevens c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Peter will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road (entrance off Normans Road), on Wednesday, September 18, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







STEVENS,Peter Francis Charles:On September 12, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved father and father-in-law of Phillippa (Pip) and Bill, Chris and Janice, and Ian and Viv, loved grandad of Hamish and Evey; Michael and Linda, Scott and Brooke, and great-grandad of Ariana. Sincere thanks to the staff of Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Peter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Stevens c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Peter will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road (entrance off Normans Road), on Wednesday, September 18, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers