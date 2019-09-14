STEVENS,
Peter Francis Charles:
On September 12, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved father and father-in-law of Phillippa (Pip) and Bill, Chris and Janice, and Ian and Viv, loved grandad of Hamish and Evey; Michael and Linda, Scott and Brooke, and great-grandad of Ariana. Sincere thanks to the staff of Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Peter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Stevens c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Peter will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road (entrance off Normans Road), on Wednesday, September 18, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019