  • "I had the privilege of working with Peter in the MFCO..."
    - Donald Reid
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
STAPLETON, Peter James:
Passed peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Otago Community Hospice. Dearly loved partner of Cathy, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Rose and Paul, Mark and Susan, Julie and Fiona, loved uncle of Stella, loved Peter to Lucy. An important part of the New Zealand underground music community. A private family farewell will be held. A tribute to Peter's musical career will be held at a later date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated. Messages can be left on Peter's page at www.tributes.co.nz

Published in The Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
