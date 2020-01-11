Peter SMITH

Guest Book
  • "a real character to know and fellow artist peter will be..."
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Cnr Linwood Ave and Keighleys Rd
View Map
Death Notice

SMITH, Peter (Pete):
Passed away on December 26, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved partner and friend of Adele Milne. Respected friend of the Milne family. Loved cousin of Rob Pullan and his family. Long time friend to Keith and Anne Schroder. A much loved friend and neighbour. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ptsmith2612 Messages my be addressed to 'The family of the late Peter Smith' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond Christchurch 8014. A Funeral Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Cnr Linwood Ave and Keighleys Rd, on Friday, January 17, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.