SMITH, Peter (Pete):
Passed away on December 26, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved partner and friend of Adele Milne. Respected friend of the Milne family. Loved cousin of Rob Pullan and his family. Long time friend to Keith and Anne Schroder. A much loved friend and neighbour. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ptsmith2612 Messages my be addressed to 'The family of the late Peter Smith' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond Christchurch 8014. A Funeral Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Cnr Linwood Ave and Keighleys Rd, on Friday, January 17, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020