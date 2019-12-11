SHEPPARD, Dr Peter Floyd:
Passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, at Elmswood Hospital. Loved husband of Robin, loved father and father-in-law of Georgina and Richard Sprott, Matthew and Alison Sheppard, Annabel Sheppard and Stephen Smith, loved grandfather of Abbie, Zoe, Jay; Pippa, Monty; Ben, and Fin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Norman and Jill. Special thanks to Val and her team at Elmswood for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Dr Peter Sheppard, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Celebration of Peter's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, corner Fendalton Road and Tui Street, Fendalton, on Friday, December 13, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019