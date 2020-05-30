SAPSFORD, Peter:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Christchurch Hospital; aged 88. Amazing father to Paul, Philip, Rachel and Dave. Grandfather to Jono, Ollie and George; Ben, Anna, Katie and Josh; Noah and Bailey; Tippi and Loic in London. Husband of the late Margaret Sapsford. Loved father-in-law. His funeral is limited to 100 so if you would like to attend, please contact Philip on 027 6577788 or you can watch at 10.00am next Tuesday on the Papanui Baptist Church Facebook page.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020