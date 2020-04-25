Peter RHODES

Death Notice

RHODES,
Peter Maxwell (Max):
Max passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020. Loved husband of Jeanette and the late Judith. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, and grandfather of Brent and Yvette, Xavia and Aspyn; Leeanne and Graham, Aleisha and Jakob; Katrina and Rob, Jack, Harry, Alexis and Lewis; Kerry and Merrin, Hunter and Jordyn. A private cremation has been held, and a remembrance service for Max will be held at a later date. Messages to the Rhodes-Mortimer family, PO Box 10, Culverden 7345.

Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020
